  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Beer-Roasted Potatoes With Brussel Sprouts and Bacon
This is an impressive side for any dinner party
Jan 4, 2018 | 5:40 pm
By
Beer Roasted Potatoes with Brussel Sprouts and Bacon

Potato Goodness

Is there anything tastier than potatoes roasting in beer?

Crunchy bacon combines with chewy beer-roasted brussel sprouts and potatoes to create a hearty sidedish. This recipe is courtesy of Potato Goodness.

For more potato inspiration, check out our 50 Best Potato Recipes, Mashed and Beyond.

6
Servings
125
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 24 Ounces fingerling potatoes, tri-colored
  • 1 Pound brussels sprouts
  • 5 slices of center-cut bacon
  • 1 Cup beer
  • 1 Teaspoon toasted onion, minced and dried
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic, minced and dried
  • 4 fresh rosemary sprigs
  • Olive oil
  • Kosher salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

Slice potatoes and brussels sprouts lengthwise. In large bowl, quickly soak vegetables in beer. Place on rimmed baking sheet and top with onion, garlic, rosemary, and drizzle of olive oil. Bake 45 minutes, and stir midway through. Sprinkle roasted vegetables with kosher salt, break up the bacon, and add extra olive oil if desired.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
8g
9%
Cholesterol
15mg
5%
Carbohydrate, by difference
17g
13%
Protein
9g
20%
Vitamin A, RAE
30µg
4%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
49mg
65%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
106µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
53mg
5%
Choline, total
34mg
8%
Fiber, total dietary
5g
20%
Fluoride, F
15µg
1%
Folate, total
47µg
12%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
17mg
5%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
46mg
7%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
433mg
29%
Water
100g
4%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.

Roasted Potato Shopping Tip

Only buy potatoes that are firm, intact, and without any sprouts or green parts.

Roasted Potato Cooking Tip

Potatoes oxidize quickly; have bowl a full of cold water to put your potatoes after cutting them in order stop them from oxidizing.

Tags
brussel sprouts
beer potatoes
beer roasted
thanksgiving sides