Beer-Roasted Potatoes With Brussel Sprouts and Bacon

Crunchy bacon combines with chewy beer-roasted brussel sprouts and potatoes to create a hearty sidedish. This recipe is courtesy of Potato Goodness.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
Slice potatoes and brussels sprouts lengthwise. In large bowl, quickly soak vegetables in beer. Place on rimmed baking sheet and top with onion, garlic, rosemary, and drizzle of olive oil. Bake 45 minutes, and stir midway through. Sprinkle roasted vegetables with kosher salt, break up the bacon, and add extra olive oil if desired.