Cheesy Loaded Potato Skins with Chorizo

Preheat the oven to 425ºF.

Wet the potatoes, shake off any excess water and sprinkle all over with the sea salt flakes. Place in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan and bake for 1–1 hour 15 minutes, or until completely cooked through and tender.

Brush the salt off the potatoes and cut in half lengthwise. Scoop the potato flesh into a bowl being careful not to split the skins. Add the butter, cream cheese and half the cheddar to the potatoes and mix until smoothish. Stir in the scallions and season with salt and pepper.

Fill the skins with the potato mixture and return to the sheet pan. Top each of the filled potato halves with chorizo and sprinkle over the remaining cheddar. Bake for a further 10–15 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling. Serve immediately.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Sheet Pan Magic by Sue Quinn, (Quadrille, October 2017)