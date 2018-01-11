  1. Home
Cheesy Loaded Potato Skins with Chorizo
Cheesy and delicious, whats not to love?!
By
Editor
Faith Mason

Sometimes the most delicious things can be the most simple, and this is one of those: soothing, tasty and filling. — Faith Mason, author of Sheet Pan Magic

6
Servings
173
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 medium baking potatoes
  • 3 Tablespoons sea salt flakes
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/3 Cup cream cheese
  • 1 1/2 Cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 3 scallions, finely sliced
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 Ounces cooking chorizo, chopped small

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425ºF.

Wet the potatoes, shake off any excess water and sprinkle all over with the sea salt flakes. Place in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan and bake for 1–1 hour 15 minutes, or until completely cooked through and tender.

Brush the salt off the potatoes and cut in half lengthwise. Scoop the potato flesh into a bowl being careful not to split the skins. Add the butter, cream cheese and half the cheddar to the potatoes and mix until smoothish. Stir in the scallions and season with salt and pepper.

Fill the skins with the potato mixture and return to the sheet pan. Top each of the filled potato halves with chorizo and sprinkle over the remaining cheddar. Bake for a further 10–15 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling. Serve immediately.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Sheet Pan Magic by Sue Quinn, (Quadrille, October 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
10g
14%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
7g
29%
Cholesterol
29mg
10%
Carbohydrate, by difference
12g
9%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
126µg
18%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Calcium, Ca
294mg
29%
Choline, total
25mg
6%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
8µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
17mg
5%
Phosphorus, P
483mg
69%
Selenium, Se
8µg
15%
Sodium, Na
816mg
54%
Water
50g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
