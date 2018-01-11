Potato Rösti with Smoked Ham and Eggs

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Place the fat or olive oil in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan to melt and/or get hot.

Grate the potatoes into a bowl—you can peel them if you like, but the skin adds flavor. Add the ham, season with salt and pepper and mix well.

Spoon 4 mounds of potato into the prepared sheet pan, and gently spread into circles, about 5/8in high. Spoon a little of the hot fat or oil over the top of each one. Roast for 30 minutes, or until golden at the edges and beginning to turn brown on top.

Make an indentation in each rösti with the back of a soup spoon and crack in an egg. Return to the oven for a further 6–8 minutes, or until the whites are just set and the yolks are still runny. Serve immediately.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Sheet Pan Magic by Sue Quinn, (Quadrille, October 2017)