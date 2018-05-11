23 No-Cook Barbecue Sides

You’ve invited friends and family over for a lovely backyard barbecue and nearly everything is in place. Meat is marinating in the fridge, vegetable kebabs have been skewered, drinks are in the cooler, and plenty of ice has been made. The main dishes have all been taken care of — burger patties have been formed, hotdogs have been bought, and chicken wings are waiting to be cooked on the grill. Suddenly your mind turns to side dishes, and you begin to panic. Potato salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese — suddenly it seems like you’ll have to be chained to the stove for the remainder of the day in order to host a successful cookout, and your heart sinks.

When the weather gets really hot, the last thing you want to do is spend an afternoon melting in the kitchen for the sake of sides. If you are planning a backyard barbecue, then all of the cooking should be done outside. That’s the whole point of a barbecue: to get out of the kitchen, take a break from the stove, breathe in fresh air, and have a nice cold drink.

If you think that claggy, mayonnaise-drenched coleslaw is the only no-cook side dish on offer, think again. Cool and crisp watermelon, seasonal sweet corn, and creamy avocado are among the many delicious ingredients featured in this list of no-cook side dishes. You may have to open a can or two, and if something needs toasting, well, why not use the grill? Read on to discover 23 delicious no-cook sides that won’t have you overheating in the kitchen.