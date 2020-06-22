Pineapple Avocado Salsa

Wash and dry the cilantro; roughly chop the leaves and stems. Quarter the limes. Pit, peel and medium dice the avocados; toss with the juice of 3 lime wedges to prevent browning. Small dice the pineapple.

In a medium bowl, combine the pineapple, avocados, cilantro, the juice of the remaining lime wedges and a drizzle of olive oil. Toss to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste.