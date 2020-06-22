Pineapple Avocado Salsa

June 22, 2020
Photo courtesy of Blue Apron
This light and refreshing summer salsa is made with just four ingredients. The sweet and citrusy flavors are the perfect way to brighten up your summer.
Recipe courtesy of Blue Apron
Ingredients
- 1 Pound cubed pineapple
- 3 limes
- 4 avocados
- 1 large bunch cilantro
Directions
Wash and dry the cilantro; roughly chop the leaves and stems. Quarter the limes. Pit, peel and medium dice the avocados; toss with the juice of 3 lime wedges to prevent browning. Small dice the pineapple.
In a medium bowl, combine the pineapple, avocados, cilantro, the juice of the remaining lime wedges and a drizzle of olive oil. Toss to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving396
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Protein5g11%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A61µg7%
Vitamin B60.7mg52.6%
Vitamin C92mg100%
Vitamin E5mg31%
Vitamin K82µg68%
Calcium64mg6%
Fiber17g67%
Folate (food)195µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)195µg49%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium78mg19%
Monounsaturated20gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus129mg18%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1215mg26%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.2%
Sodium22mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.6%
Water301gN/A
Zinc2mg14%