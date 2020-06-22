  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Pineapple Avocado Salsa

June 22, 2020
Only four ingredients needed
Photo courtesy of Blue Apron

This light and refreshing summer salsa is made with just four ingredients. The sweet and citrusy flavors are the perfect way to brighten up your summer. 

Recipe courtesy of Blue Apron

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
396
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
10 Great Bacon and Avocado Recipes
15 Amazing Chicken and Avocado Recipes
Perfectly Green Avocado Recipes for St. Paddy's Day

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound cubed pineapple
  • 3 limes
  • 4 avocados
  • 1 large bunch cilantro

Directions

Wash and dry the cilantro; roughly chop the leaves and stems. Quarter the limes. Pit, peel and medium dice the avocados; toss with the juice of 3 lime wedges to prevent browning. Small dice the pineapple.

In a medium bowl, combine the pineapple, avocados, cilantro, the juice of the remaining lime wedges and a drizzle of olive oil. Toss to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving396
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated4g21%
Protein5g11%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A61µg7%
Vitamin B60.7mg52.6%
Vitamin C92mg100%
Vitamin E5mg31%
Vitamin K82µg68%
Calcium64mg6%
Fiber17g67%
Folate (food)195µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)195µg49%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium78mg19%
Monounsaturated20gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus129mg18%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1215mg26%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.2%
Sodium22mg1%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20.6%
Water301gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
appetizer recipes
best recipes
salsa recipes
easy summer recipes