Summer Zucchini Salad

July 10, 2020 | 12:59pm
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This refreshing zucchini salad is made with zucchini, onions, Parmesan cheese and topped with lemon juice.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- 4 small zucchini, sliced (4 small = about 4 cups)
- 1/2 Cup sliced red onion
- 1/4 Cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 Tablespoon canola oil
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
Toss together all ingredients in medium bowl.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving63
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein3g7%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A21µg2%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.3%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium89mg9%
Fiber1g3.9%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg5%
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.4%
Phosphorus76mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium229mg5%
Sodium189mg8%
Water87gN/A
Zinc0.4mg4%