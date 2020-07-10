  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Summer Zucchini Salad

July 10, 2020 | 12:59pm
Top it with lemon juice and oregano
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

This refreshing zucchini salad is made with zucchini, onions, Parmesan cheese and topped with lemon juice. 

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
63
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 small zucchini, sliced (4 small = about 4 cups)
  • 1/2 Cup sliced red onion
  • 1/4 Cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

Toss together all ingredients in medium bowl.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving63
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol4mg1%
Protein3g7%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A21µg2%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.3%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium89mg9%
Fiber1g3.9%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg5%
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.4%
Phosphorus76mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium229mg5%
Sodium189mg8%
Water87gN/A
Zinc0.4mg4%
