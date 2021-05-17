  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Piri Piri Cheese Cubes With Kalamatas and Toasted Pistachios

May 17, 2021 | 3:26pm
By
For those late-night cravings
Piri piri cheese cubes
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Cheese cubes marinated in piri piri hot sauce answer the late-night munchies. Mixing in kalamata olives and toasted pistachios might sounds like a teenager thought it up, but trust us. 

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
305
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Buying diced cheese makes this a very quick recipe to pull together.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 Cup piri piri hot sauce, or other thick red (not too sweet) hot sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 Pound assorted cheese, such as cheddar, Monterey Jack and Swiss, cut into ¾-inch cubes
  • 1 Cup pitted kalamata olives, drained
  • 1/2 Cup roasted, salted shelled pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped

Directions

Step 1: Mix 1/3 cup hot sauce and 2 tablespoons olive oil in bottom of a glass or stainless-steel bowl.

Step 2: Add 1 pound cheese cubes and 1 cup olives; toss gently to coat. Refrigerate covered 1 hour or up to several days.

Step 3: Serve at room temperature sprinkled with roasted, salted shelled pistachios. Pass wooden picks.

Piri Piri Cheese Cubes With Kalamatas and Toasted Pistachios