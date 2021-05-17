May 17, 2021 | 3:26pm
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling
Cheese cubes marinated in piri piri hot sauce answer the late-night munchies. Mixing in kalamata olives and toasted pistachios might sounds like a teenager thought it up, but trust us.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Buying diced cheese makes this a very quick recipe to pull together.
Ingredients
- 1/3 Cup piri piri hot sauce, or other thick red (not too sweet) hot sauce
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Pound assorted cheese, such as cheddar, Monterey Jack and Swiss, cut into ¾-inch cubes
- 1 Cup pitted kalamata olives, drained
- 1/2 Cup roasted, salted shelled pistachio nuts, coarsely chopped
Directions
Step 1: Mix 1/3 cup hot sauce and 2 tablespoons olive oil in bottom of a glass or stainless-steel bowl.
Step 2: Add 1 pound cheese cubes and 1 cup olives; toss gently to coat. Refrigerate covered 1 hour or up to several days.
Step 3: Serve at room temperature sprinkled with roasted, salted shelled pistachios. Pass wooden picks.