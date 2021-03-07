  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Creamy Garlic Salad

March 7, 2021
The dressing is made with a heart-healthy ingredient
Creamy Garlic Salad
Foodio/Shutterstock

Garlic helps thin the blood to help reduce the incidence of heart attacks and strokes. Garlic lowers LDL or "bad" cholesterol and raises HDL, or "good" cholesterol. —Phyllis Steinberg, Jewish Journal

This recipe is from "Kosher By Design Lightens Up: Fabulous Food for a Healthier Lifestyle" by Susie Fishbein (Mesorah Publications Ltd., 2008) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
90
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 5 Tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons white vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon water
  • 3 cloves fresh garlic, minced (you may use 3 frozen garlic cubes)
  • 1/4 Teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 large head romaine lettuce, cut into bite-sized chunks
  • 2 small kirby cucumbers, peeled, cut into 1⁄4-inch rounds
  • 1 Cup sliced button mushrooms
  • 1 Cup croutons

Directions

Step 1: In a medium bowl, whisk together 5 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons sugar, 3 tablespoons white vinegar, 1 tablespoon water, 3 minced garlic cloves, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper. Set aside.

Step 2: In a large salad bowl, toss 1 large head of chopped romaine lettuce with 2 small chopped kirby cucumbers and 1 cup sliced mushrooms. Lightly dress with the creamy garlic dressing. Top with 1 cup croutons.

