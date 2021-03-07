Step 1: In a medium bowl, whisk together 5 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons sugar, 3 tablespoons white vinegar, 1 tablespoon water, 3 minced garlic cloves, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper. Set aside.

Step 2: In a large salad bowl, toss 1 large head of chopped romaine lettuce with 2 small chopped kirby cucumbers and 1 cup sliced mushrooms. Lightly dress with the creamy garlic dressing. Top with 1 cup croutons.