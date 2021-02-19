Pineapple, Walnut and Carrot Salad

I had some leftover grilled pineapple in the fridge from last night’s grilled teriyaki chicken and used that as my starting point. The hint of smokiness and natural caramelization added unexpected goodness, and, well, fresh pineapple versus canned just felt right. Not to mention fresh has lower sugar content. A vegetable peeler transformed carrots into delicate ribbons. Adding toasted walnuts provided a solid crunch for great texture. —Claire Perez
This recipe is by Claire Perez and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups carrot ribbons (from about 6 medium carrots)
- 3 Tablespoons light mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- Pinch of salt
- 3 grilled pineapple rings, about 3/4-inch thick, chopped
- 1/2 Cup walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
- 1/3 Cup dried cranberries
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1: Wash and peel 6 carrots, cut off ends. Using a vegetable peeler, make carrot ribbons. Set aside.
Step 2: In a large bowl, whisk together 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice and a pinch of salt.
Step 3: Add the carrot ribbons, 3 chopped pineapple rings, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, 1/3 cup dried cranberries and 2 thinly sliced scallions, tossing to combine.
Step 4: Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until needed.