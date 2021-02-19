Pineapple, Walnut and Carrot Salad

I had some leftover grilled pineapple in the fridge from last night’s grilled teriyaki chicken and used that as my starting point. The hint of smokiness and natural caramelization added unexpected goodness, and, well, fresh pineapple versus canned just felt right. Not to mention fresh has lower sugar content. A vegetable peeler transformed carrots into delicate ribbons. Adding toasted walnuts provided a solid crunch for great texture. —Claire Perez

This recipe is by Claire Perez and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.