Easy Watermelon Salsa

Chop your watermelon into small dices until you have 2 cups. Lay out on two layers of paper towels to drain.

Chop one cup of diced jicama. Or you can often buy it already cut into sticks and dice from there.

Dice red onion.

Whisk the lime juice and brown sugar in a small bowl.

Toss all ingredients together gently and top with cilantro if desired.

Serve immediately with tortilla chips.