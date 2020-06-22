Easy Watermelon Salsa

June 22, 2020
Photo courtesy of Karen Kelly
What could be more summer inspired than a watermelon salsa? This appetizer is great for entertaining and has a blend of light, refreshing flavors that your guests are sure to love.
Recipe courtesy of Karen Kelly, Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 2 Cups diced seedless watermelon, lay on paper towel to drain
- 1 Cup diced jicama
- 1 Tablespoon chopped cilantro
- 1/4 Cup diced red onion
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon brown sugar or honey
- salt to taste
Directions
Chop your watermelon into small dices until you have 2 cups. Lay out on two layers of paper towels to drain.
Chop one cup of diced jicama. Or you can often buy it already cut into sticks and dice from there.
Dice red onion.
Whisk the lime juice and brown sugar in a small bowl.
Toss all ingredients together gently and top with cilantro if desired.
Serve immediately with tortilla chips.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving49
Total Fat0.2g0.2%
Sugar8gN/A
Protein0.8g1.7%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A23µg3%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium15mg1%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron0.4mg2.3%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.4%
Phosphorus18mg3%
Potassium158mg3%
Sodium294mg12%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Water113gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.4%