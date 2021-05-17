  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Lemongrass and Peanut Slaw

May 17, 2021 | 3:37pm
By
Crunchy peanuts make all the difference
Lemongrass and peanut slaw
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Lemongrass and peanuts flavor a refreshing cabbage and carrot slaw. This recipe can be a great contrast to grilled pork, especially our recipe for Thai-style grilled pork country ribs.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
50 m
20 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
162
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Crunchy chow mein noodles can be substituted for the peanuts.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon dark Asian sesame oil
  • 1 Tablespoon lemongrass puree
  • 6 Cups finely shredded cabbage, about 11 ounces (one-quarter of a medium-size head)
  • 2 large carrots, peeled, trimmed, shaved (about 1 cup or 2.5 ounces)
  • 1/4 medium white onion, finely diced, rinsed
  • 1/2 Teaspoon minced fresh green chile (such as jalapeno or serrano) or ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 Cup roughly chopped roasted peanuts

Directions

Step 1: Put 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon sesame oil and 1 tablespoon lemongrass puree into a large bowl. Mix until the sugar dissolves.

Step 2: Stir in 6 cups shredded cabbage, 2 shredded carrots, 1/4 medium diced onion and 1/2 teaspoon chile until well mixed. Refrigerate covered about 30 minutes or up to several hours.

Step 3: Stir well. Add 2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro and 1/2 cup chopped roasted peanuts. Toss and serve.

