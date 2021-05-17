Lemongrass and peanuts flavor a refreshing cabbage and carrot slaw. This recipe can be a great contrast to grilled pork, especially our recipe for Thai-style grilled pork country ribs.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Crunchy chow mein noodles can be substituted for the peanuts.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1 Tablespoon dark Asian sesame oil
- 1 Tablespoon lemongrass puree
- 6 Cups finely shredded cabbage, about 11 ounces (one-quarter of a medium-size head)
- 2 large carrots, peeled, trimmed, shaved (about 1 cup or 2.5 ounces)
- 1/4 medium white onion, finely diced, rinsed
- 1/2 Teaspoon minced fresh green chile (such as jalapeno or serrano) or ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 1/2 Cup roughly chopped roasted peanuts
Directions
Step 1: Put 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon sesame oil and 1 tablespoon lemongrass puree into a large bowl. Mix until the sugar dissolves.
Step 2: Stir in 6 cups shredded cabbage, 2 shredded carrots, 1/4 medium diced onion and 1/2 teaspoon chile until well mixed. Refrigerate covered about 30 minutes or up to several hours.
Step 3: Stir well. Add 2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro and 1/2 cup chopped roasted peanuts. Toss and serve.