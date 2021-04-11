Baby spinach, tangerine slices and dried cranberries are tied together with a citrus-rosemary vinaigrette in this easy, flavorful salad. Feel free to add in nuts, red onion, or any other favorites you may have in the fridge. Serve this salad with fish tacos or make it a main dish on its own by topping it with grilled chicken or shrimp.

This recipe is by Chef Marcela Valladolid, author of Fresh Mexico: 100 Simple Recipes for True Mexican Flavor (Clarkson Potter, 2009), and was originally published in the New York Daily News.