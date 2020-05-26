Watermelon and Cucumber Salad

May 26, 2020
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
This healthy, gluten-free salad is full of watermelon, cucumber, feta, avocados and mint. It's the perfect way to celebrate a warm and sunny summer day.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
For the salad
- 2 Cups cubed watermelon
- 1 Cup sliced English cucumber
- 1/2 Cup cubed feta
- 1/2 avocado, cubed
- 10 mint leaves, torn
- 1/2 Cup pistachios
For the dressing
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 3 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- Salt (not too much because feta is salty)
Directions
For the salad
Add all salad ingredients except pistachios in a large bowl.
For the dressing
In a small jar, add all dressing ingredients and shake well. Dress salad generously with dressing. The lime juice should keep the avocado from browning. Toss gently.
Add pistachios right before serving so they don't get soggy.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving325
Total Fat28g44%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein7g14%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A52µg6%
Vitamin B120.3µg13.2%
Vitamin B60.5mg35%
Vitamin C14mg15%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K18µg15%
Calcium124mg12%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus168mg24%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium431mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.7%
Sodium436mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.9%
Water135gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
