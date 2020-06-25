Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos With Spicy Mayo

Serve citrusy grilled mahi mahi, avocado and Herdez Salsa Verde in warm tortillas for an easy Lenten fish taco. Top with a homemade spicy mayo featuring habanero and red pepper, plus the tangy taste of McCormick Mayonesa.
Ingredients
For the spicy mayo
- 1 Cup McCormick Mayonesa (Mayonnaise) With Lime Juice
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 Teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 habanero chile, seeded and finely chopped
For the grilled mahi mahi tacos
- 1 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 Teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 mahi mahi fish fillets (8 ounces each)
- Juice from 1 lime (about 3 tablespoon)
- 8 corn tortillas, warmed or grilled
- Herdez Salsa Verde
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced
- 1/2 Cup sliced green onions
Directions
For the spicy mayo
For the spicy mayo, mix all ingredients in small bowl until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the grilled mahi mahi tacos
For the mahi mahi tacos, mix cumin, smoked paprika, black pepper and salt in small bowl. Season fish evenly with lime juice and seasoning mixture. Grill over high heat 3 to 5 minutes per side or until fish flakes easily with a fork. (Mahi mahi cooks quickly, so try not to overcook it.) Transfer to cutting board. Cut each fillet into 4 strips.
To serve, place 1 fish strip on warm tortilla. Top with desired amount of Spicy Mayo, salsa, avocado slices and green onions. Serve tacos with lime wedges, if desired. (Store any leftover spicy mayo in covered airtight container in refrigerator.)