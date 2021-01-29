Caprese Skewers with Pesto

Step 1: With a mortar and pestle, pound 12 basil leaves, 3 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons pine nuts, and a pinch of salt until thoroughly mashed.

Step 2: Mix in 3 tablespoons olive oil until well combined.

Other Method: Alternatively, pesto can also be made in a blender. Blend the basil, garlic, and pine nuts, then slowly add the oil. Blend on low to a smooth paste. Season with salt.