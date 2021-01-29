Caprese Skewers with Pesto

This bite-sized appetizer is the perfect start to a classic Italian meal. They're great for entertaining or bringing to a potluck. The ingredients are simple, and they come together with ease. Whether you're hosting a dinner for two or 20, these tiny treats will satisfy all tastes.
Ingredients
For the pesto
- 12 medium basil leaves
- 3 medium cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons pine nuts, lightly toasted
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
For the skewers:
- 1 small basket cherry tomatoes (about 10 ounces)
- 1 bunch basil
- 1/2 Pound small mozzarella balls
- 1/4 Cup homemade pesto
Directions
For the pesto
Step 1: With a mortar and pestle, pound 12 basil leaves, 3 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons pine nuts, and a pinch of salt until thoroughly mashed.
Step 2: Mix in 3 tablespoons olive oil until well combined.
Other Method: Alternatively, pesto can also be made in a blender. Blend the basil, garlic, and pine nuts, then slowly add the oil. Blend on low to a smooth paste. Season with salt.
For the skewers:
Step 1: To assemble skewers, line up a cherry tomato, basil leaf, and a mozzarella ball on a toothpick, with the basil in the middle.
Step 2: Continue until you run out of ingredients, arranging the skewers on a large plate.
Step 3: When they've all been assembled, take your pesto and spoon about ½ teaspoon on each skewer.