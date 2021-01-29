  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
1 rating

Caprese Skewers with Pesto

January 29, 2021
By
A perfect bite
SMarina/Shutterstock

This bite-sized appetizer is the perfect start to a classic Italian meal. They're great for entertaining or bringing to a potluck. The ingredients are simple, and they come together with ease. Whether you're hosting a dinner for two or 20, these tiny treats will satisfy all tastes.

Ready in
20 m
15 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
725
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the pesto

  • 12 medium basil leaves
  • 3 medium cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons pine nuts, lightly toasted
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

For the skewers:

  • 1 small basket cherry tomatoes (about 10 ounces)
  • 1 bunch basil
  • 1/2 Pound small mozzarella balls
  • 1/4 Cup homemade pesto

Directions

For the pesto

Step 1: With a mortar and pestle, pound 12 basil leaves, 3 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons pine nuts, and a pinch of salt until thoroughly mashed.

Step 2: Mix in 3 tablespoons olive oil until well combined.

Other Method: Alternatively, pesto can also be made in a blender. Blend the basil, garlic, and pine nuts, then slowly add the oil. Blend on low to a smooth paste. Season with salt.

For the skewers:

Step 1: To assemble skewers, line up a cherry tomato, basil leaf, and a mozzarella ball on a toothpick, with the basil in the middle.

Step 2: Continue until you run out of ingredients, arranging the skewers on a large plate. 

Step 3: When they've all been assembled, take your pesto and spoon about ½ teaspoon on each skewer.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving725
Total Fat63g96%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated20g98%
Cholesterol92mg31%
Protein30g61%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A331µg37%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.3mg19.4%
Vitamin C24mg27%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E5mg32%
Vitamin K146µg100%
Calcium702mg70%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)49µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)49µg12%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium77mg18%
Monounsaturated24gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus503mg72%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium543mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.1%
Sodium1060mg44%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Water207gN/A
Zinc4mg40%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
appetizer
best recipes
caprese salad
cherry tomatoes
mozzarella
pesto
tomatoes
caprese
antipasto
Caprese Skewers with Pesto