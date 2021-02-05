  1. Home
4.1875
16 ratings

Fresh Guacamole

February 5, 2021 | 3:14pm
By
A great base recipe ripe for experimentation
Fresh Guacamole
Maryse Chevriere/The Daily Meal

Spicy, mild or ridiculously hot, guacamole is always a party favorite — especially if served with some strong margaritas. I've tried almost every variation there is: with and without cilantro, substituting a pinch of cumin or summer herbs like refreshing mint or sweet-smelling basil. I've used scallions instead of red onion for a softer taste and added chunks of ripe mango for a more tropical dish.

Here is a basic recipe that will serve as a solid foundation for you to play around with some of the variations above. And as the name suggests, it's best made fresh and served immediately.

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
294
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3-4 ripe Hass avocados
  • 1/4 red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 bunch of cilantro or other fresh herb like mint or basil, chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
  • Juice of 1-2 limes, to taste
  • Good-quality salt, to taste
  • 1 Pinch of cayenne (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Slicing 3 or 4 avocados lengthwise, remove the pits and slide the meat out of the skins into a large serving bowl.

Step 2: Using a fork, gently mash the avocados until chunky (you will be combining it with the remaining ingredients, so leave it a little chunkier than you like for now.)

Step 3: Add chopped red onion, chopped herbs, chopped jalapeno, juice of 1-2 limes, and a dash of salt.

Step 4: Season to taste, adding more lime juice and salt as needed. If your guacamole isn't fiery enough, feel free to add a pinch of cayenne to kick up the heat.

Step 5: Serve with the dipper of your choice (preferably a thick chip) or use it to top tacos, burritos or sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving294
Total Fat26g40%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Protein4g8%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin B60.5mg37.7%
Vitamin C30mg33%
Vitamin E4mg26%
Vitamin K38µg31%
Calcium36mg4%
Fiber13g51%
Folate (food)149µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)149µg37%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus100mg14%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium908mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.6%
Sodium498mg21%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11%
Water163gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
