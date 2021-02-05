Fresh Guacamole

Spicy, mild or ridiculously hot, guacamole is always a party favorite — especially if served with some strong margaritas. I've tried almost every variation there is: with and without cilantro, substituting a pinch of cumin or summer herbs like refreshing mint or sweet-smelling basil. I've used scallions instead of red onion for a softer taste and added chunks of ripe mango for a more tropical dish.
Here is a basic recipe that will serve as a solid foundation for you to play around with some of the variations above. And as the name suggests, it's best made fresh and served immediately.
Ingredients
- 3-4 ripe Hass avocados
- 1/4 red onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 bunch of cilantro or other fresh herb like mint or basil, chopped
- 1 jalapeño, finely chopped
- Juice of 1-2 limes, to taste
- Good-quality salt, to taste
- 1 Pinch of cayenne (optional)
Directions
Step 1: Slicing 3 or 4 avocados lengthwise, remove the pits and slide the meat out of the skins into a large serving bowl.
Step 2: Using a fork, gently mash the avocados until chunky (you will be combining it with the remaining ingredients, so leave it a little chunkier than you like for now.)
Step 3: Add chopped red onion, chopped herbs, chopped jalapeno, juice of 1-2 limes, and a dash of salt.
Step 4: Season to taste, adding more lime juice and salt as needed. If your guacamole isn't fiery enough, feel free to add a pinch of cayenne to kick up the heat.
Step 5: Serve with the dipper of your choice (preferably a thick chip) or use it to top tacos, burritos or sandwiches.