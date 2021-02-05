Fresh Guacamole

Step 1: Slicing 3 or 4 avocados lengthwise, remove the pits and slide the meat out of the skins into a large serving bowl.

Step 2: Using a fork, gently mash the avocados until chunky (you will be combining it with the remaining ingredients, so leave it a little chunkier than you like for now.)

Step 3: Add chopped red onion, chopped herbs, chopped jalapeno, juice of 1-2 limes, and a dash of salt.

Step 4: Season to taste, adding more lime juice and salt as needed. If your guacamole isn't fiery enough, feel free to add a pinch of cayenne to kick up the heat.

Step 5: Serve with the dipper of your choice (preferably a thick chip) or use it to top tacos, burritos or sandwiches.