This creamy tricolor slaw makes an ideal side for a heaping plate of roasted pork or topping for shredded pork sandwiches.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
To save time and knife work, you can use store-bought shredded cabbage; just be sure to buy a brand that is very finely shredded for tender slaw. You’ll need 30 to 36 ounces shredded cabbage for 12 to 14 servings.
Ingredients
- 1 medium-size head green cabbage, cored
- 1/2 small head red cabbage, cored
- 2 large carrots, trimmed, peeled
- 1 jar (16 ounces) mayonnaise
- 1/4 Cup half-and-half
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon plus more to taste
- 1/2 Teaspoon paprika (smoked or sweet)
Directions
Use a mandolin or a very sharp slicing knife and a cutting board to slice both cabbages as thinly as possible.
Discard any large tough cabbage ribs.
You’ll have 12 to 14 cups.
Use a vegetable peeler to thinly shave the carrots into pieces about 2 inches long.
Put the mayonnaise, half-and-half, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt and paprika into a large bowl; mix well.
Add the cabbages and carrots.
Toss to coat the cabbage well with the dressing.
Taste and season with more salt if desired.
Refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.
Serve very cold.