Spicy Conch Salad

May 17, 2021 | 3:24pm
Tender conch is delicious in salad or as sushi
John McCall/Sun Sentinel

Spicy conch salad has just the right amount of heat, and is a refreshing appetizer or light dinner on a summer evening. This dish pays homage to the northeast region of Thailand, where you find flavors including galangal, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots, chili pepper and cinnamon bark.

This recipe is by Nopporn "Noopy" Areerak, chef and owner of Malakor Thai Café in West Palm Beach, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
2
Servings
Notes

Chef Areerak prefers Japanese conch for its texture and sweet meat.

Ingredients

  • 6 Ounces Japanese conch, sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 1/2 Cup shredded carrot
  • 1 Teaspoon roasted sesame seeds
  • 1/2 orange, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 8 slices English cucumber, halved
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped red Thai chile pepper, or to taste
  • 1/4 Cup spicy dressing, or to taste (see recipe below)
  • Chopped scallion, for garnish

For the spicy dressing:

  • 1 Tablespoon kimchee sauce
  • 1/4 Cup honey
  • 1/2 Cup fresh squeezed orange juice
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon sriracha sauce

Directions

Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine 6 ounces Japanese conch (sliced 1/4-inch thick), 1/2 cup shredded carrot, 1 teaspoon roasted sesame seeds, 1/2 of a thinly sliced orange, 8 slices English cucumber and 1 teaspoon chopped red Thai chile pepper.

Step 2: Toss with 1/4 cup spicy dressing and divide between 2 chilled plates. Sprinkle with chopped scallion and serve immediately.

For the spicy dressing:

Step 1: In a bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon kimchee sauce, 1/4 cup honey, 1/2 cup fresh squeezed orange juice, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce.

Step 2: Refrigerate for 30 minutes before using. Makes about 1 cup.

