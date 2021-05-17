Tender conch is delicious in salad or as sushi

Spicy conch salad has just the right amount of heat, and is a refreshing appetizer or light dinner on a summer evening. This dish pays homage to the northeast region of Thailand, where you find flavors including galangal, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots, chili pepper and cinnamon bark.

This recipe is by Nopporn "Noopy" Areerak, chef and owner of Malakor Thai Café in West Palm Beach, Florida. This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.