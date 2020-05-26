Marinated Tomato Basil Salad

May 26, 2020 | 4:13pm
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
This salad is full of fresh flavor and can be eaten in so many ways — as a side dish or as a topping for chicken, beef or fish.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 3 Cups grape and cherry tomatoes, sliced
- 3 Tablespoons avocado oil (or olive oil)
- 1 Tablespoon coconut vinegar balsamic style (or regular balsamic vinegar)
- 1/4 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 3 Tablespoons chopped basil
Directions
Whisk together the oil, vinegar, oregano and salt.
Put tomatoes in a medium-sized bowl and pour dressing over top. Add basil and toss gently. Cover with lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.
Toss gently. Add more salt if necessary and serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving199
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Protein2g4%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A64µg7%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.9%
Vitamin C22mg24%
Vitamin E1mg6.3%
Vitamin K36µg30%
Calcium30mg3%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron0.9mg4.9%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus56mg8%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium539mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.2%
Sodium155mg6%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.6%
Water220gN/A
Zinc0.3mg2.9%
Tags