Romantic Picnic Foods for Couples

Going on a picnic with your significant other can be quite romantic, and the key is packing the right foods. Sure deviled eggs, ham sandwiches and fruit salad are all great picnic options, but every couple deserves something special to dine on for a date, whether you go to the park, the beach, the top of a mountain or just your backyard. From cocktails to desserts, these are the tastiest recipes to take on a picnic with the one you love.

Elderflower Spritz



Courtesy of Levi Miller

If you’re picnicking somewhere you can enjoy a cocktail, make it this low-alcohol elderflower spritz. Sweet elderflower liqueur and Champagne are mixed together to make a bubbly, floral cocktail that has a hint of honeysuckle flavor.

For the Elderflower Spritz recipe, click here.

Sangria



fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

This sangria will have you and your love feeling the love. Make it with your choice of red or white wine and then toss in your favorite fruits; this recipe uses oranges, green apples and pears. You can also make it a mocktail by swapping the wine with juice and sparkling water.

For the Sangria recipe, click here.

Cos-mock



bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

If you want the flare of a cocktail sans the alcohol, a virgin cosmopolitan is the ideal light and citrusy beverage for a day outdoors. This recipe stays true to a real cosmopolitan, all the way down to its light pink color, but it uses orange marmalade and lime juice instead of orange liqueur and citrus vodka.

For the Cos-mock recipe, click here.

Cucumber-Celery Agua Fresca



dashkin14/Shutterstock

Get an extra dose of hydration during your picnic with this cucumber-celery agua fresca. The water-based veggies will leave you feeling refreshed, while the addition of citrus and mint will invigorate your taste buds.

For the Cucumber-Celery Agua Fresca recipe, click here.

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade



GMVozd/E+ via Getty Images

If you have kids, let them help you get ready for your picnic by making this freshly squeezed lemonade together. The thirst-quenching beverage is a must during warm days outside — especially when paired with a good sandwich or salad.

For the Freshly Squeezed Lemonade recipe, click here.

Salad with Strawberries and Feta



DronG/Shutterstock

If you’re having a heavier entree, get your picnic started with a light appetizer like this summery strawberry and feta salad. The simple salad has a range of flavor, thanks to the salty feta cheese and sweet strawberries.

For the Salad with Strawberries and Feta recipe, click here.

Caprese Skewers with Pesto



SMarina/Shutterstock

All the best picnic foods are fuss-free and mess-free. That’s why skewers are something every expert picnicker needs. This recipe uses the ingredients of a traditional caprese salad (mozzarella, basil and tomato) to make a delicious Italian starter dish.

For the Caprese Skewers with Pesto recipe, click here.

Charcuterie Board



LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

Some of the best picnic foods need just a little bit of slicing and dicing, and they’re ready to go. A charcuterie board, for example, is really just a self-curated medley of sliced meats and cheeses. It’s the perfect appetizer for a romantic evening with your other half — board optional.

To learn how to make a charcuterie board, click here.

Grilled Teriyaki Mango Skewers



Courtesy of National Mango Board

Not only are picnics romantic, but they’re also a great way to spend more time outside with some of your favorite seasonal foods. For this recipe, you’ll grill up some fresh mango, zucchini and onion on skewers then dress them in teriyaki sauce. This app requires a bit of pre-picnic prep, but it’s so worth it.

For the Grilled Teriyaki Mango Skewers recipe, click here.

Pineapple, Walnut and Carrot Salad



Claire Perez

This bright carrot salad was made for picnics. The vibrant blend of pineapple, walnuts, carrots and cranberries is the perfect way to get your romantic meal off to a light and fresh start.

For the Pineapple, Walnut and Carrot Salad recipe, click here.

Mandarin Turkey Pasta Salad



Nitr/Shutterstock

Pasta salad is a timeless picnic dish, but this recipe takes it to the next level for a great daytime date meal. This pasta salad has dynamic flavor but is easy to make as well as a great way to use up leftover chicken or turkey.

For the Mandarin Turkey Pasta Salad recipe, click here.

Black Bean Quinoa Veggie Burgers



Courtesy of Making Thyme For Health

If you and your beau are vegetarian, these black bean quinoa burgers are a great sandwich option to bring to your picnic. If your final picnic destination has grills for public use, form the patties, pack a grill-friendly skillet or cast iron pan, and cook these fresh for a warm meal.

For the Black Bean Quinoa Veggie Burgers recipe, click here.

Penne Pasta Salad with Spinach and Tomatoes



Courtesy of McCormick

Pasta is a timeless romantic dish. Whether it’s served al dente at your favorite Italian restaurant or you’re eating it on a blanket with the person you love, the starch has a certain je ne sais quoi. In this recipe, penne pasta is served with spinach, mozzarella and tomatoes for a fresh yet filling meal.

For the Penne Pasta Salad with Spinach and Tomatoes recipe, click here.

Asian Steak Lettuce Wraps



Courtesy of West of the Loop

There are plenty of fun ways to cook and serve steak, but not all of them are suitable for a picnic. These Asian steak-filled lettuce wraps combine the ease of a sandwich with the high-end flavor of a steakhouse. You’ll feel expensive while you eat in the grass!

For the Asian Steak Lettuce Wraps recipe, click here.

Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Panini



Jacqui Wedewer/The Daily Meal

You might be having a picnic with your boo, but this sandwich is sure to be your new love. Recreate a meal from the beloved chain Panera Bread in a few simple steps by piling chicken, onion, basil and chipotle peppers high in this copycat restaurant recipe.

For the Copycat Panera Frontega Chicken Panini recipe, click here.

Balsamic, Mushroom and Onion Grilled Brie Cheese Sandwich



Courtesy of Bits and Bites

This grilled cheese sandwich is so good that you and your partner will be in heaven. Brie adds a buttery, nutty flavor that really shines when layered with earthy mushrooms and astringent onions.

For the Balsamic, Mushroom and Onion Grilled Brie Cheese Sandwich recipe, click here.

Strawberry-Lemon Cream Cheese Bars



Courtesy of Phil's Cage Free

There’s more to romantic desserts than just chocolate cake and truffles, and during spring and summer, fruity treats are what it’s all about. These delicate strawberry and lemon cream cheese bars are the perfect ending to a picnic of cured meats and cheese sandwiches.

For the Strawberry-Lemon Cream Cheese Bars recipe, click here.

Mini Tart Cherry Galettes



Courtesy of Gina Matsoukas, runningtothekitchen.com

For this portable dessert, tart cherries are mixed with maple syrup, orange zest and vanilla and baked into small pie crusts. The individual serving size makes this dessert perfect to quickly wrap up and bring along to your picnic — plus you won’t have any leftovers to lug back to your house.

For the Mini Tart Cherry Galettes recipe, click here.

Lemon Loaf



E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune; Joan Moravek/food styling

The acidic flavor profile of a lemon loaf will brighten up any picnic between you and your significant other. To make the dessert really shine, make a quick glaze by mixing together lemon juice and granulated sugar.

For the Lemon Loaf recipe, click here.

Key Lime Pie Cookies



Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Key lime pie is one of the most iconic desserts in the country, but who wants to bake and package an entire pie for a picnic? Luckily, these key lime pie cookies will do the trick if you’re craving the flavor of the tart dessert.

For the Key Lime Pie Cookies recipe, click here.

Blueberry Basil Hand Pies



Courtesy of Living the Gourmet

Another easy way to scale down a pie recipe is by making a handheld version of the treat. Bake blueberries into single serving buttery crusts and top them with vanilla icing. Not only is this recipe ideal for a picnic with your sweetie, but you can also serve it as a sweet breakfast option alongside more of our best spring brunch recipes perfect for any occasion.

For the Blueberry Basil Hand Pies recipe, click here.

