4.5
2 ratings

Cucumber Salad

May 27, 2020 | 1:31pm
It's like summer in a bowl
Cucumber Salad
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

This salad is light, refreshing and so easy to make. It's perfect for meal prep, picnics, cookouts and potlucks.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
119
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the dressing

  • 3 Tablespoons avocado oil
  • 2 Tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 Teaspoon sugar or other sweetener (such as Swerve)
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
  • salt to taste

For the salad

  • 2 Cups English cucumbers, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 Cup black olives, halved
  • 1/2 red onion, sliced thin

Directions

For the dressing

Whisk all dressing ingredients in a small bowl.

For the salad

Add cucumber, olives and onions to a bowl. Toss with dressing and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving119
Total Fat11g18%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Protein0.5g1%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A5µg1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.2mg1%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber0.7g2.7%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium8mg2%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Phosphorus15mg2%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium90mg2%
Sodium203mg8%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water70gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.3%
