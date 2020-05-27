Cucumber Salad

May 27, 2020 | 1:31pm
Photo courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
This salad is light, refreshing and so easy to make. It's perfect for meal prep, picnics, cookouts and potlucks.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
For the dressing
- 3 Tablespoons avocado oil
- 2 Tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon sugar or other sweetener (such as Swerve)
- 1 Tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
- salt to taste
For the salad
- 2 Cups English cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 1/4 Cup black olives, halved
- 1/2 red onion, sliced thin
Directions
For the dressing
Whisk all dressing ingredients in a small bowl.
For the salad
Add cucumber, olives and onions to a bowl. Toss with dressing and serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving119
Total Fat11g18%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Protein0.5g1%
Carbs4g1%
Vitamin A5µg1%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.2mg1%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber0.7g2.7%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium8mg2%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Phosphorus15mg2%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium90mg2%
Sodium203mg8%
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water70gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.3%
Tags