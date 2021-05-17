Step 1: Trim the tops and ends of leaves from 2 large artichokes, cut in half lengthwise and remove the fuzzy choke. Squeeze a bit of lemon on immediately to prevent browning. If preparing artichokes ahead of time, place them in a bowl of lemon water until ready to boil.

Step 2: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add artichokes to boiling water and boil until just tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well.

Step 3: Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat.

Step 4: Squeeze the remaining lemon wedges into a medium bowl. Add 3/4 cup olive oil, 4 minced garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper.

Step 5: Brush the artichokes with the garlic oil and grill, basting with garlic oil and turning frequently until the tips are a little charred, about 5 to 10 minutes. Serve immediately with remoulade sauce (recipe follows).