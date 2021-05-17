This simple preparation allows the flavor and texture of fresh artichokes to shine. After a quick boil, they're basted with a lemon garlic oil while on the grill, then served with tangy remoulade sauce for dipping.
This recipe is by Louis Najarro, head chef at Madisons New York Grill & Bar in Boca Raton, Florida, and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 large artichokes
- 1 lemon, quartered
- 3/4 Cups olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- Remoulade sauce (recipe follows)
For the remoulade sauce:
- 2 Cups mayonnaise
- 3 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Teaspoons capers
- 1 Tablespoon anchovy paste, optional
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Trim the tops and ends of leaves from 2 large artichokes, cut in half lengthwise and remove the fuzzy choke. Squeeze a bit of lemon on immediately to prevent browning. If preparing artichokes ahead of time, place them in a bowl of lemon water until ready to boil.
Step 2: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add artichokes to boiling water and boil until just tender, about 15 minutes. Drain well.
Step 3: Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat.
Step 4: Squeeze the remaining lemon wedges into a medium bowl. Add 3/4 cup olive oil, 4 minced garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper.
Step 5: Brush the artichokes with the garlic oil and grill, basting with garlic oil and turning frequently until the tips are a little charred, about 5 to 10 minutes. Serve immediately with remoulade sauce (recipe follows).
For the remoulade sauce:
Step 1: In a medium bowl, whisk together 2 cups mayonnaise, 3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish, 2 minced garlic cloves, 2 teaspoons capers, 1 tablespoon anchovy paste (optional), 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 2: Refrigerate for several hours prior to serving to allow flavors to meld. Makes about 2 1/4 cups.