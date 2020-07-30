  1. Home
Very Vanilla Fruit Salad

July 30, 2020 | 4:22pm
A fruit salad treat
Courtesy of McCormick

A nice and nutritious bowl of fruit salad can always benefit from a bit of a flavor boost. Turns out, all it takes is two teaspoons of vanilla extract. 

Ready in
15 m
10 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
37
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups strawberries, halved
  • 1 Cup blueberries
  • 1 Cup fresh or canned pineapple chunks
  • 2 kiwis, peeled and sliced
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

Mix fruit and vanilla in large bowl.

Cover.

Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving37
Total Fat0.2g0.4%
Sugar6gN/A
Protein0.6g1.1%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin C40mg44%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Iron0.3mg1.4%
Magnesium9mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus15mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium120mg3%
Sodium1mgN/A
Water66gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%
