Very Vanilla Fruit Salad

July 30, 2020 | 4:22pm
A nice and nutritious bowl of fruit salad can always benefit from a bit of a flavor boost. Turns out, all it takes is two teaspoons of vanilla extract.
Courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 2 Cups strawberries, halved
- 1 Cup blueberries
- 1 Cup fresh or canned pineapple chunks
- 2 kiwis, peeled and sliced
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
Mix fruit and vanilla in large bowl.
Cover.
Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving37
Total Fat0.2g0.4%
Sugar6gN/A
Protein0.6g1.1%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin C40mg44%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.5%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium13mg1%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)15µg4%
Iron0.3mg1.4%
Magnesium9mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus15mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium120mg3%
Sodium1mgN/A
Water66gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%