Step 1: Put the shrimp into a large saucepan with just enough water to cover. Squeeze juice of 1 lime into a cup. Set the juice aside. Put the lime rinds in the pan with the shrimp. Heat to a gentle simmer; stir well and remove from the heat. Let stand until all shrimp are pink, about 2 minutes. Drain well. (You can save the cooking liquid for use in seafood soups; freeze up to 1 month.)

Step 2: Mix 1/3 cup ketchup, 1 teaspoon puréed chipotle (or hot sauce) and ¼ teaspoon salt in the bottom of a large bowl. Add reserved lime juice to taste.

Step 3: Gently stir in cooked, drained shrimp, the diced ½ roasted red pepper, ¼ cup drained sliced olives and 2 to 3 tablespoons finely diced and rinsed red onion. Taste for seasoning.

Step 4: Refrigerate, covered, up to several hours

Step 5: Gently stir diced flesh from ½ a ripe avocado into shrimp mixture. Arrange 1 cup mixed salad greens or 2 lettuce leaves on each serving plate.

Step 6: Gently pile the shrimp mixture over the lettuce leaves.

Step 7: Garnish with cilantro leaves and lime wedges. Serve with crackers.