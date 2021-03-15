Shrimp cocktail, served with avocado and lime in tall glasses, conjure thoughts of beach snacks in Cabo after a day in the sunshine. Look for shrimp farmed in the U.S. or Canada, also known as Pacific white shrimp for their good sustainable methods. If possible, avoid farmed shrimp that does not have a sustainable designation.
Notes
Rinsing the raw onion helps remove some of its bite.
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces peeled, deveined medium-size shrimp (51 to 60 count), thawed if frozen
- 1 large lime
- 1/3 Cup ketchup
- 1 Teaspoon puréed chipotle in adobo or Mexican red pepper hot sauce
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 roasted red bell pepper, diced (bottled is fine here)
- 1/4 Cup drained, thinly sliced green olives
- 2 to 3 Tablespoons finely diced red onion, well rinsed
- 1/2 large avocado, halved, pitted, flesh diced
- 2 to 3 Cups mixed salad greens or 4 to 6 large Boston or leaf lettuce leaves
- Fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges, for garnish
- Saltines or other crackers
Directions
Step 1: Put the shrimp into a large saucepan with just enough water to cover. Squeeze juice of 1 lime into a cup. Set the juice aside. Put the lime rinds in the pan with the shrimp. Heat to a gentle simmer; stir well and remove from the heat. Let stand until all shrimp are pink, about 2 minutes. Drain well. (You can save the cooking liquid for use in seafood soups; freeze up to 1 month.)
Step 2: Mix 1/3 cup ketchup, 1 teaspoon puréed chipotle (or hot sauce) and ¼ teaspoon salt in the bottom of a large bowl. Add reserved lime juice to taste.
Step 3: Gently stir in cooked, drained shrimp, the diced ½ roasted red pepper, ¼ cup drained sliced olives and 2 to 3 tablespoons finely diced and rinsed red onion. Taste for seasoning.
Step 4: Refrigerate, covered, up to several hours
Step 5: Gently stir diced flesh from ½ a ripe avocado into shrimp mixture. Arrange 1 cup mixed salad greens or 2 lettuce leaves on each serving plate.
Step 6: Gently pile the shrimp mixture over the lettuce leaves.
Step 7: Garnish with cilantro leaves and lime wedges. Serve with crackers.