4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Mesquite Beer Brats

June 24, 2020 | 3:18pm
Sear your bratwurst for a perfect finish
Photo courtesy of Mccormick Grill Mates

Simply boil your brats and beer directly on the grill in a cast iron pan and top them with sauteed peppers and onions. 

Recipe courtesy of Mccormick Grill Mates

Ready in
35 m
10 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 can or bottle (12 ounces) beer
  • 1 package McCormick® Grill Mates® Mesquite Marinade
  • 1 package (19 ounces) bratwurst sausage
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Cups sliced sweet onion
  • 1 Cup sliced green bell pepper, (about 1 large pepper)
  • 5 hoagie rolls

Directions

Mix beer and Marinade Mix in large cast iron skillet. Place skillet on preheated grill over medium heat. Bring to boil. Add sausages; cook 10 to 15 minutes or until cooked through.

Using tongs, remove sausages from liquid and place on grill. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, turning frequently to char sausages evenly on all sides. Meanwhile, add butter, onions and bell pepper to liquid in cast iron skillet; cook and stir 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Serve sausages on hoagie rolls topped with onions and peppers.

