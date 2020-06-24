Grilled Mesquite Beer Brats

Mix beer and Marinade Mix in large cast iron skillet. Place skillet on preheated grill over medium heat. Bring to boil. Add sausages; cook 10 to 15 minutes or until cooked through.

Using tongs, remove sausages from liquid and place on grill. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, turning frequently to char sausages evenly on all sides. Meanwhile, add butter, onions and bell pepper to liquid in cast iron skillet; cook and stir 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Serve sausages on hoagie rolls topped with onions and peppers.