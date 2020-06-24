Grilled Mesquite Beer Brats

June 24, 2020 | 3:18pm
Simply boil your brats and beer directly on the grill in a cast iron pan and top them with sauteed peppers and onions.
Ingredients
- 1 can or bottle (12 ounces) beer
- 1 package McCormick® Grill Mates® Mesquite Marinade
- 1 package (19 ounces) bratwurst sausage
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 2 Cups sliced sweet onion
- 1 Cup sliced green bell pepper, (about 1 large pepper)
- 5 hoagie rolls
Directions
Mix beer and Marinade Mix in large cast iron skillet. Place skillet on preheated grill over medium heat. Bring to boil. Add sausages; cook 10 to 15 minutes or until cooked through.
Using tongs, remove sausages from liquid and place on grill. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, turning frequently to char sausages evenly on all sides. Meanwhile, add butter, onions and bell pepper to liquid in cast iron skillet; cook and stir 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Serve sausages on hoagie rolls topped with onions and peppers.