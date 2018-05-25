The Best Coleslaw Ever

This recipe is for haters and lovers of coleslaw alike. Full of wonderful textures and great umami flavor, it is impossible to only have one serving of this moreish dish. It is extremely easy to make — you can even use pre shredded cabbage and carrot and have this slaw ready to eat in record time.
Make the dressing by whisking all of the ingredients in a medium bowl.
Stir until the peanut butter is dissolved. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine all of the slaw ingredients.
Add the dressing to the vegetables and toss well.
Taste and adjust seasoning is needed.
Serve cold.