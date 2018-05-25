  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

The Best Coleslaw Ever

May 25, 2018 | 1:47 pm
By
Editor
Don’t hesitate to make this recipe; it will become a household favorite
Shutterstock

This recipe is for haters and lovers of coleslaw alike. Full of wonderful textures and great umami flavor, it is impossible to only have one serving of this moreish dish. It is extremely easy to make — you can even use pre shredded cabbage and carrot and have this slaw ready to eat in record time.

Click here to see more Hearty and Delicious Salad Recipes to Make for Dinner.

 

4
Servings
457
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the dressing:

  • 1/4 Cup agave
  • 1/4 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 Cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 2 Tablespoons peanut butter
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sriracha
  • 1 1/2 Tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced

For the coleslaw:

  • 4 Cups shredded cabbage
  • 1 bell pepper, sliced into thin strips
  • 1 Cup cooked and shelled edamame
  • 2 scallions, finely sliced
  • 1/2 Cup salted peanuts, chopped (if you prefer, you can leave them whole)
  • 1/2 Cup loosely packed chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

For the dressing:

Make the dressing by whisking all of the ingredients  in a medium bowl.

Stir until the peanut butter is dissolved. Set aside.

For the coleslaw:

In a large bowl, combine all of the slaw ingredients.

Add the dressing to the vegetables and toss well.

Taste and adjust seasoning is needed.

Serve cold.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
33g
51%
Sugar
21g
N/A
Saturated Fat
4g
20%
Protein
12g
25%
Carbs
34g
11%
Vitamin A
61µg
7%
Vitamin B6
0.4mg
18.6%
Vitamin C
71mg
100%
Vitamin E
6mg
28%
Vitamin K
87µg
100%
Calcium
82mg
8%
Fiber
8g
31%
Folate (food)
197µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
197µg
49%
Iron
2mg
11%
Magnesium
91mg
23%
Monounsaturated
19g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
5mg
24%
Phosphorus
203mg
29%
Polyunsaturated
7g
N/A
Potassium
593mg
17%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
11%
Sodium
570mg
24%
Sugars, added
15g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
12.6%
Trans
0.1g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
10%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.

Around the Web