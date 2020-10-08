baby kale and goat cheese salad

Pick the freshest leaves of the bunch, as this salad doesn’t work as well with tough, mature leaves.

Slice baby tomatoes in half lengthwise.

Crumble the goat cheese into small pieces.

In a salad bowl, combine lettuce, tomatoes, pistachios, goat cheese, half of the white balsamic vinaigrette, and salt and pepper.

If salad is still a little dry, then add more vinaigrette — otherwise, do not overdress.

Separate salad onto four plates or bowls and carefully distribute goat cheese and tomatoes evenly.

Sprinkle with ground pistachios to finish.