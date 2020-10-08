  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Baby Kale and Goat Cheese Salad

October 8, 2020 | 10:27am
A delicious combination
Courtesy of Chef Lance Knowling

This salad is perfect as a side dish, but can be easily turned into a complete meal by adding protein. Try topping it with grilled chicken, shrimp, lentils or roasted sweet potato.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
255
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Pound baby kale
  • 12 baby heirloom tomatoes
  • 1/4 Cup toasted ground pistachios
  • 8 Ounces chevre goat cheese
  • 1/4 Cup white balsamic vinaigrette
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Pick the freshest leaves of the bunch, as this salad doesn’t work as well with tough, mature leaves.

Slice baby tomatoes in half lengthwise.

Crumble the goat cheese into small pieces.

In a salad bowl, combine lettuce, tomatoes, pistachios, goat cheese, half of the white balsamic vinaigrette, and salt and pepper.

If salad is still a little dry, then add more vinaigrette — otherwise, do not overdress.

Separate salad onto four plates or bowls and carefully distribute goat cheese and tomatoes evenly.

Sprinkle with ground pistachios to finish.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving255
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol26mg9%
Protein16g31%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A500µg56%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.5%
Vitamin B60.5mg40.5%
Vitamin C86mg95%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K412µg100%
Calcium189mg19%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)109µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)109µg27%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium60mg14%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus266mg38%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium676mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.1%
Sodium597mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.9%
Water207gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
