Creamed Cucumbers

This simple and delicious dish is likely to remind you of dinners at your grandma's house. It is old fashioned comfort food at its best. —Julie Rothman
This recipe is from Virginia Terzian of Santa Rosa, California, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 large cucumber
- 1 medium onion
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 Tablespoon cider vinegar or white vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1/2 Cup sour cream
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried dill weed
- Paprika, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Peel 1 large cucumber and 1 medium onion. Slice each one as thinly as possible. Place in a bowl with 1 tablespoon salt. Let stand at least 1 hour or longer.
Step 2: Rinse cucumber and onion slices in cold water, then drain thoroughly and pat dry. Place in a bowl.
Step 3: Add 1 tablespoon cider vinegar (or white vinegar) and 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar. Press with hands until sugar is dissolved. Add 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 teaspoon dried dill; mix well.
Step 4: Sprinkle with paprika before serving.