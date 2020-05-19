Grilled Chicken Gyros

Mix 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, oil, 1 teaspoon of the oregano, 1/2 teaspoon each of the mint and thyme, and salt in small bowl until well blended. Place chicken in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix yogurt, cucumber, remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon each mint and thyme in medium bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove chicken from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill chicken over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through.

Cut chicken into thin strips and serve in warmed pitas with the cucumber yogurt sauce and desired toppings.