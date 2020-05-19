  1. Home
Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Grilled Chicken Gyros

May 19, 2020 | 11:15am
Recreate the flavors of Santorini right at home

Courtesy of McCormick

Gyros are an iconic street food; recreate that Greek experience at home with these healthy grilled chicken pitas.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
22 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
281
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick Oregano Leaves, divided
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet Organic Mint, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick Thyme Leaves, divided
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 Cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 Cup finely chopped cucumber
  • 6 pocket-less pita breads, warmed

Directions

Mix 2 tablespoons of the lemon juice, oil, 1 teaspoon of the oregano, 1/2 teaspoon each of the mint and thyme, and salt in small bowl until well blended. Place chicken in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix yogurt, cucumber, remaining 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 teaspoon oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon each mint and thyme in medium bowl until well blended. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove chicken from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Grill chicken over medium-high heat 4 to 6 minutes per side or until cooked through.

Cut chicken into thin strips and serve in warmed pitas with the cucumber yogurt sauce and desired toppings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving281
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein25g50%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.6%
Vitamin B60.8mg57.7%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)27µg7%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium57mg14%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg54%
Phosphorus250mg36%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium370mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg14%
Sodium455mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.5%
Water92gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
