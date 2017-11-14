Yogurt-Glazed Roast Turkey
iStock
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

25 Ways to Cook a Turkey

By
Rubbed, stuffed, fried, and roasted — there are plenty of ways to turn turkey into dinner

When it comes to cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, there are so many options. Gone are the days when it was either roast the bird or go out for dinner. Over the years, talented cooks have experimented and used their imaginations to come up with a host of approaches to putting a beautiful bird on the holiday table. You could take the time-saving approach if you want to, or you could go to a little extra trouble and offer your guests something really special.

More on Thanksgiving

Click here for the 25 Ways to Cook a Turkey slideshow.

You could go bold this year and roast your turkey with a rub of garlic, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper, and ground coriander. You could brighten the bird with a citrus rub based on lemon and orange zest. You can dress up your turkey by wrapping it in bacon or add a kick by cooking it with beer.

If you’re not having loads of people over for Thanksgiving, we even have recipes suitable for smaller crowds. Instead of making the whole turkey, you could make braised turkey legs or stuffed turkey breast. Read on for 25 ways to cook your turkey this Thanksgiving.

Milagros Cruz contributed to this roundup.

 

Click for slideshow
25 Ways to Cook a Turkey Slideshow
Related Links
How Not to Carve a Turkey: 10 Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them GalleryTurkey 35 Ways15 Vintage Thanksgiving Dishes You Should Cook This Year
Tags
Turkey
turkey recipes
ways to cook turkey