  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Air Fryer Turkey Breast

October 8, 2020 | 4:50pm
No baking required
Anna Puzatykh/iStock / Getty Images Plus

The decision of whether or not to go full bird depends on how many people you’re feeding, but if your crowd is small, you won’t regret making just a turkey breast. And by using an air fryer, you can get a well-seasoned, juicy and golden-brown turkey breast on the table in less than an hour, as opposed to the several it typically takes to cook a whole bird.

 

 

Ready in
55 m
10 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
379
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds turkey breasts
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 Teaspoon chili flakes
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil

Directions

In a bowl, make your rub. Mix together salt, black pepper, garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, chili flakes.

Brush olive oil on both sides of turkey breasts and sprinkle dry rub on both sides as well.

Evenly coat the turkey breasts with the rub and get under the skin.

Place the turkey skin-side down in the basket of the air-fryer and roast at 360 degrees for 25 minutes.

Open the air-fryer and turn the turkey over to the other side and continue roasting for 20 more minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving379
Total Fat18g28%
Saturated Fat5g23%
Cholesterol147mg49%
Protein50g100%
Carbs0.6g0.2%
Vitamin A5µg1%
Vitamin B121µg39.7%
Vitamin B61mg84%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.2%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium35mg3%
Fiber0.2g0.9%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg74%
Phosphorus424mg61%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium635mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.2%
Sodium448mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.2%
Water159gN/A
Zinc4mg33%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Thanksgiving
turkey breast
air fryer turkey