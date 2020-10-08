Air Fryer Turkey Breast

The decision of whether or not to go full bird depends on how many people you’re feeding, but if your crowd is small, you won’t regret making just a turkey breast. And by using an air fryer, you can get a well-seasoned, juicy and golden-brown turkey breast on the table in less than an hour, as opposed to the several it typically takes to cook a whole bird.
Ingredients
- 3 Pounds turkey breasts
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
- 1 Teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/4 Teaspoon chili flakes
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
Directions
In a bowl, make your rub. Mix together salt, black pepper, garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, chili flakes.
Brush olive oil on both sides of turkey breasts and sprinkle dry rub on both sides as well.
Evenly coat the turkey breasts with the rub and get under the skin.
Place the turkey skin-side down in the basket of the air-fryer and roast at 360 degrees for 25 minutes.
Open the air-fryer and turn the turkey over to the other side and continue roasting for 20 more minutes.