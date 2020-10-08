Air Fryer Turkey Breast

In a bowl, make your rub. Mix together salt, black pepper, garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, chili flakes.

Brush olive oil on both sides of turkey breasts and sprinkle dry rub on both sides as well.

Evenly coat the turkey breasts with the rub and get under the skin.

Place the turkey skin-side down in the basket of the air-fryer and roast at 360 degrees for 25 minutes.

Open the air-fryer and turn the turkey over to the other side and continue roasting for 20 more minutes.