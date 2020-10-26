Cuban-style turkey

Puree garlic, pepper, cumin, allspice, oregano, salt and juices in a blender. Add 3 tablespoons olive oil. Puree. Set aside 1/4 cup adobo mixture for basting; mix it with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

Rub remaining seasoning mixture all over the turkey. Use your fingers to gently loosen skin around the breast and thighs, inserting some seasoning mixture under the skin. Place turkey in glass or plastic container; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Transfer turkey to a deep roasting pan. Add broth to pan. Cover with aluminum foil; roast 2 1/2 hours. Remove foil; arrange plantains and sweet potatoes around the turkey. Replace the foil; roast, 30 minutes. Remove foil; continue roasting, basting frequently with the reserved adobo mixture and pan juices, 1 hour. Add water to the pan if needed. The turkeys is ready when a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers 165 degrees. Use remaining pan juices to make gravy.

Nutrition information per serving: 487 calories, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 188 mg cholesterol, 37 g carbohydrates, 70 g protein, 661 mg sodium, 4 g fiber.