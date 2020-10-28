Roasted turkey breast with pearl onions and sage

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Brush turkey breast with some of the melted butter.

Season with salt and red pepper flakes.

Tuck a few sage leaves under the skin.

Arrange the apples, pearl onions, garlic cloves, rosemary and remaining sage in the bottom of a roasting pan with a fitted rack.

Drizzle with remaining melted butter.

Arrange the turkey breast on the rack above the vegetables.

Roast until the pan juices are clear (meaning free of any traces of blood) or until the meat registers 155 to 160 in the thickest part of the breast on a thermometer, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Remove from the oven; allow to rest 15 minutes.

(The temperature will go up to a safe temperature, 165 degrees, while it rests.)

Serve, sliced, on a platter with the vegetables and drippings.

Squeeze the lemon juice over the meat just before serving.