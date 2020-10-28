Bourbon-brined turkey with apple bourbon pan gravy

Remove the giblets and neck packets from the cavity of the turkey.

Rinse turkey well.

Have ready a large food-safe plastic bucket or container.

Put 2 cups very hot water, brown sugar and salt into the container.

Stir to dissolve sugar and salt.

Stir in 2 cups cold water, ½ cup bourbon and pepper flakes.

Put the turkey in the brine.

Add enough cool water to completely immerse the turkey.

Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Remove turkey from brine. Discard the brine.

Refrigerate turkey up to 2 days.

For broth, put the giblets (not the liver) and neck into a deep saucepan.

Add cold water to cover by 2 inches, usually 1 ½ quarts.

Simmer, adding water if needed, about 2 hours.

Strain into a bowl, discarding the solids.

Refrigerate broth for up to 3 days.

You should have about 4 cups broth.

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Put some of the onion and apple pieces in the turkey's neck cavity; use wooden picks to secure the skin over the cavity.

Tuck the wings behind the back.

Put the remaining onion and apple pieces into the body cavity.

Add herb sprigs.

Use wooden picks to pull the skin closed over the body cavity, but don't stress if it's not completely covered.

Put the turkey into a large roasting pan, breast side up.

Rub all sides with olive oil; sprinkle generously with coarse salt and pepper.

Gently pour 2 cups of the turkey broth into the pan.

Roast, 30 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Continue roasting the turkey, basting every 30 minutes or so with the pan juices and turning the pan occasionally for even browning, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh registers about 160 degrees, 2 to 2 ½ hours longer.

Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees; roast to brown the skin more deeply, about 10 minutes.

Remove turkey to a cutting board; tent with foil.

Let it stand about 15 minutes or so; the temperature will rise 10 more degrees. Turkey is deliciously juicy at 165 to 170 degrees.