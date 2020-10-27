Turkey with sage and sausage stuffing

Prepare for a well-scented kitchen as you whip up this sage-seasoned stuffing and turkey combo.
This recipe by Joe Gray appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
To toast pecans, cook in a small, dry skillet over medium heat, shaking the pan often, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes.
Ingredients
For the stuffing
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 white onions, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt
- 2 ribs celery, chopped
- 2 links mild Italian pork sausage, casings removed
- 20 fresh sage leaves, coarsely chopped
- 1 loaf rustic country bread, cut in 1 2-inch cubes
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) chicken broth, plus more if needed
- 1/2 Cup each: dried cranberries, toasted pecans, see note
- Freshly ground pepper
For the turkey
- 1 turkey, 12-14 pounds, thawed, giblets removed
- 5 fresh sage leaves, minced
- 3 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper
Directions
For the stuffing
For the stuffing, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add the onions, garlic and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt.
Cook, stirring, until onions begin to soften, about 3 minutes.
Add the celery; cook, stirring, until celery is translucent, about 3 minutes.
Transfer mixture to a large bowl; set aside.
Add the sausage to the skillet, breaking up with a spoon into small pieces.
Cook, stirring, until browned, about 6 minutes.
Add the sausage to the bowl with the vegetables; stir in the sage, bread, 1 cup of the chicken broth, cranberries, pecans, remaining 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and pepper to taste.
Moisten with more chicken broth if mixture seems dry.
Place the stuffing in a large, greased casserole dish; set aside.
For the turkey
For turkey, heat oven to 325 degrees.
Mash the sage into the softened butter; rub butter all over the bird.
Season all over and inside the cavity with the salt and pepper to taste.
If stuffing the bird, spoon the stuffing inside, placing any remaining in a greased casserole dish.
Place the turkey in a roasting pan; bake turkey and stuffing until thermometer inserted in thickest part of inner thigh reaches 165 degrees, about 3 to 3 3/4 hours.
If cooking stuffing inside the bird, make sure the center of the stuffing reaches 165 degrees. A stuffed bird will take 3 1/2 - 4 hours.
Remove the turkey to a cutting board; let rest 15 minutes before carving.