Turkey with sage and sausage stuffing

For the stuffing, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add the onions, garlic and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt.

Cook, stirring, until onions begin to soften, about 3 minutes.

Add the celery; cook, stirring, until celery is translucent, about 3 minutes.

Transfer mixture to a large bowl; set aside.

Add the sausage to the skillet, breaking up with a spoon into small pieces.

Cook, stirring, until browned, about 6 minutes.

Add the sausage to the bowl with the vegetables; stir in the sage, bread, 1 cup of the chicken broth, cranberries, pecans, remaining 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and pepper to taste.

Moisten with more chicken broth if mixture seems dry.

Place the stuffing in a large, greased casserole dish; set aside.