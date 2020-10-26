Cut-up turkey

Remove giblets and neck; set aside to use for gravy, if you like. Cut turkey into eight parts: 2 wings, 2 thighs, 2 legs and 2 breasts. Using a sharp knife, remove each wing and set aside for stock. Cut around the base of each leg to remove from the main body. Separate the thighs from legs by slicing in between them. Cut out the backbone. Remove the breasts by cutting along the rib cage of the turkey. The breasts should be boneless. Set the turkey carcass aside to make stock.

In a bowl, combine salt, black pepper, cloves, cinnamon and garlic powder. Stir until combined.

Transfer the thighs, legs and breasts to a rimmed baking sheet. Using your fingers, loosen skin from the meat around the breasts, thighs and legs, being careful not to rip the skin. Carefully rub spice mixture underneath the skin of the turkey pieces. Set baking sheet in the fridge overnight.

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Remove turkey from fridge. Drizzle with the canola oil. Scatter rosemary, thyme and sage leaves around turkey pieces. Transfer baking sheet to oven. Make sure to have a meat thermometer handy. Breasts are ready to be removed when they reach 155 degrees, 30 to 40 minutes. Thighs and legs are ready at 165 degrees, also 30 to 40 minutes. (Temperatures will continue to rise in the meat as the parts rest.)