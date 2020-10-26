  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Lemon Turkey Cutlets

October 26, 2020
Switch up the way you turkey and bread it
Courtesy of Chicago Tribune

This dish offers a recipe for breaded turkey cutlets that puts a spin on the expected turkey slices.

This recipe is by Bill Daly and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
40 m
30 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
Related Recipes
9 Leftover Turkey Recipes
This Is the Ultimate Leftover Turkey Sandwich, Recipes
Turkey Recipes From America’s Top Chefs

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 Pound pounds turkey breast, skin and bone removed
  • 1 Cup flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3 Eggs
  • 1 1/2 Cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 Tablespoon each of fresh oregano, grated lemon zest
  • 1 Cup grated Grana Padano cheese or other grating cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons each of olive oil, butter
  • Orange and lemon wedges

Directions

Cut each turkey breast on the bias and on the diagonal into 3/4-inch-thick slices. Place each piece between two pieces of waxed paper or plastic wrap. Pound the turkey with a large flat meat pounder until slices are 1/4- to 3/8-inch thick.

Place the flour in a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Crack the eggs into a small bowl; season with salt and pepper; whisk well. Combine the panko, oregano, lemon zest and Grana Padano; season with salt and pepper in a third bowl. Dip both sides of the turkey slices in the flour, shaking off the excess. Next, dip the slices in the beaten eggs, letting the excess drain off. Finally, dip into the breadcrumb mixture; use your fingers to coat each side. Tap off the excess. Set aside in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet.

Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey in a single layer, in batches if necessary. Do not overcrowd the pan. Cook, turning, until the pieces are golden brown on each side, 8-10 minutes. Serve garnished with orange and lemon wedges.

Tags
best recipes
Flour
kosher salt
lemon
Lemon turkey cutlets
ground pepper