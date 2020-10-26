Lemon turkey cutlets

Cut each turkey breast on the bias and on the diagonal into 3/4-inch-thick slices. Place each piece between two pieces of waxed paper or plastic wrap. Pound the turkey with a large flat meat pounder until slices are 1/4- to 3/8-inch thick.

Place the flour in a bowl; season with salt and pepper. Crack the eggs into a small bowl; season with salt and pepper; whisk well. Combine the panko, oregano, lemon zest and Grana Padano; season with salt and pepper in a third bowl. Dip both sides of the turkey slices in the flour, shaking off the excess. Next, dip the slices in the beaten eggs, letting the excess drain off. Finally, dip into the breadcrumb mixture; use your fingers to coat each side. Tap off the excess. Set aside in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet.

Heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey in a single layer, in batches if necessary. Do not overcrowd the pan. Cook, turning, until the pieces are golden brown on each side, 8-10 minutes. Serve garnished with orange and lemon wedges.