Roasted turkey with pomegranate-thyme glaze

Heat oven to 325 degrees.

Season turkey cavity with 3 teaspoons salt and the pepper; fill with thyme sprigs and onion.

Loosen skin from breast by pushing fingers gently between skin and meat.

Combine 4 teaspoons chopped thyme and the garlic, mixing well.

Rub mixture under loosened skin.

Turn wing tips under; truss legs with kitchen string.

Place turkey on rack in roasting pan.

Roast turkey, about 2 1/2 hours; loosely cover with foil if skin browns too quickly.

Meanwhile, prepare glaze.

Heat a small saucepan over medium-high heat.

Add oil; swirl to coat.

Add remaining 2 teaspoons chopped thyme, shallots and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; saute 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add pomegranate juice and sugar; heat to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer until syrupy and reduced to about 1 cup, 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

Set half of the glaze aside to serve with roasted bird.

Use remaining glaze to lightly baste turkey several times during the last half hour of roasting.

Continue roasting turkey until an oven-safe or instant-read thermometer inserted deep in the thigh reads 165 degrees, another 30-45 minutes.

Remove turkey from oven; let rest 15-20 minutes before carving.

Serve with reserved glaze.