slow cooker turkey breast

Whether it's Thanksgiving or a regular ol' weekday, this recipe will have tender turkey on the table in no time.
This recipe by Virginia Willis appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Experiment, if you like, with turkey drumsticks or thighs instead of the breast.
Ingredients
- 4 to 6 Pounds boneless turkey breast
- Coarse salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1/4 Cup Madeira wine
- 1 onion, preferably Vidalia, sliced
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 Tablespoon honey
Directions
Season a 4- to 6-pound boneless turkey breast with coarse salt and freshly ground pepper.
Place the turkey, skin side up, in a slow cooker.
Pour over 1/4 cup Madeira wine; add 1 onion, preferably Vidalia, sliced; 1 sprig thyme; 1 garlic clove; 1 tablespoon honey.
Seal with the lid.
Cook on high heat, turning once, until tender, three to four hours.
Transfer to a cutting board; cover with foil.
Let the turkey rest 15 minutes before slicing.
Pour the broth into a fat separator or remove the grease with a spoon.
Strain broth into a small saucepan; heat to a boil.
Taste; adjust seasonings.
Keep warm over low heat until ready to serve.
Spoon broth over turkey slices.