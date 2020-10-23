  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

October 23, 2020
Delicious turkey in just over three hours is a pretty sweet deal
slow cooker turkey breast
Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

Whether it's Thanksgiving or a regular ol' weekday, this recipe will have tender turkey on the table in no time.

This recipe by Virginia Willis appeared in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
3 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
3 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
469
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Experiment, if you like, with turkey drumsticks or thighs instead of the breast.

Ingredients

  • 4 to 6 Pounds boneless turkey breast
  • Coarse salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 Cup Madeira wine
  • 1 onion, preferably Vidalia, sliced
  • 1 sprig thyme
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 Tablespoon honey

Directions

Season a 4- to 6-pound boneless turkey breast with coarse salt and freshly ground pepper.

Place the turkey, skin side up, in a slow cooker.

Pour over 1/4 cup Madeira wine; add 1 onion, preferably Vidalia, sliced; 1 sprig thyme; 1 garlic clove; 1 tablespoon honey.

Seal with the lid.

Cook on high heat, turning once, until tender, three to four hours.

Transfer to a cutting board; cover with foil.

Let the turkey rest 15 minutes before slicing.

Pour the broth into a fat separator or remove the grease with a spoon.

Strain broth into a small saucepan; heat to a boil.

Taste; adjust seasonings.

Keep warm over low heat until ready to serve.

Spoon broth over turkey slices.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving469
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Cholesterol184mg61%
Protein62g100%
Carbs5g2%
Vitamin A7µg1%
Vitamin B121µg50%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium48mg5%
Fiber0.6g2.3%
Folate (food)23µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)23µg6%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium73mg17%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)15mg92%
Phosphorus536mg77%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium827mg18%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.9%
Sodium723mg30%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.5%
Water220gN/A
Zinc5mg41%
slow cooker turkey breast