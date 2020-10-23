slow cooker turkey breast

Season a 4- to 6-pound boneless turkey breast with coarse salt and freshly ground pepper.

Place the turkey, skin side up, in a slow cooker.

Pour over 1/4 cup Madeira wine; add 1 onion, preferably Vidalia, sliced; 1 sprig thyme; 1 garlic clove; 1 tablespoon honey.

Seal with the lid.

Cook on high heat, turning once, until tender, three to four hours.

Transfer to a cutting board; cover with foil.

Let the turkey rest 15 minutes before slicing.

Pour the broth into a fat separator or remove the grease with a spoon.

Strain broth into a small saucepan; heat to a boil.

Taste; adjust seasonings.

Keep warm over low heat until ready to serve.

Spoon broth over turkey slices.