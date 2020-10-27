Roast turkey kissed with maple and smoke

Remove any neck and giblets packages from turkey cavity.

For brine, add 2 cups hot water, maple syrup and salt to a food-safe container large enough to hold the turkey.

Stir until syrup and salt dissolve.

Add 2 cups cold water, ½ cup bourbon and red pepper.

Carefully place turkey in brine.

Add enough cool water to cover turkey completely.

Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight. Remove turkey from brine.

Discard brine.

Refrigerate turkey up to 2 days.

For broth, put giblets and neck into a deep saucepan.

Add about 3 cups cold water. Simmer, about 2 hours.

Strain into a bowl.

Remove solids for snacking.

Refrigerate broth for up to 3 days.

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Place turkey in large roasting pan, breast side up.

Add some onion to turkey neck cavity, close loose skin over and tuck wings under back.

Add remaining onion and parsley to body cavity; close loose skin over.

Rub oil all over, then season well with pepper and salt.

Carefully pour 2 cups of broth into pan.

Roast, 30 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Continue roasting turkey, turning pan as needed for even browning.

After about 2 hours, insert thermometer into thickest part of thigh but not touching bone.

When turkey temperature reads 160 degrees, increase oven temperature to 450 degrees; roast until skin browns, about 10 minutes.

Carefully remove turkey to a cutting board; tent loosely with foil.

Let stand about 15 minutes; temperature will rise about 10 more degrees, getting it above the recommended safe temperature of 165 degrees.