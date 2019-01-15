The Best Breakfast in Every State

Breakfast is an all-American staple, and here at The Daily Meal there is a wide range of favorite breakfasts among our editors, everything from English muffins to yogurts to smoothies. But after much deliberation and research, we set out to find you the best breakfast foods each state has to offer in order to open our minds and taste buds to the delicacies available in each part of our country.

The Best Breakfast Recipe in Every State

As much as we love our cereals, we also love to indulge in some hearty brunches at the local diner. Many of these menu staples from our local joint have interesting histories and origins. You see, breakfast as we know it today took shape over time — the morning meal wasn’t always a plate piled high with waffles and syrup!

Until relatively recently, breakfast was usually made up of everyday staples like bread, cheese, olives, salad, nuts, raisins, and cold meat left over from the night before. There was no gas to cook things quickly, so eating leftovers made more sense in the old days. As civilization evolved, so has our taste for more intricate, cooked breakfasts — and so has the diversity of regional cuisines. So next time you think you’re having a simple fried egg in the morning, keep in mind how many amazingly unique breakfast foods are out there. Read on to discover recipes for the best breakfast foods in every state!