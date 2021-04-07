Step 1: In a skillet, cook 2 pieces of bacon according to package directions to desired level of crispiness. Reserve bacon grease.

Step 2: Cut the everything bagel in half. Toast in the toaster or in a 425 degree oven until desired level of doneness. In the oven, this is about 5 minutes. When you remove the bagel from the oven or toaster, butter each side with 1/2 tablespoon butter.

Step 3: While the bagel toasts, cook 1 egg in a nonstick skillet. Add about 1 tablespoon of the reserved bacon grease to nonstick skillet and heat over medium-low heat. Crack your egg in the skillet and cover the pan. Cook for about 4 minutes, or until egg whites are set. Uncover the pan, flip the egg and continue cooking for 10 seconds for an over easy egg, 60 seconds for over medium, 90 seconds for over hard. (We cooked ours over hard but your preference may vary.) Season egg with salt and pepper.

Step 4: Assemble sandwich by placing fried egg, bacon and then cheese on bagel bottom. Add bagel top and wrap the whole thing in aluminum foil. Let it sit for a few minutes so the cheese can melt, then eat! For the ultimate New York experience, scarf this BEC down while commuting to work.