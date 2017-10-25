Blueberry Kolache

Originating as a semisweet wedding dessert from Central Europe, they have become popular in parts of the United States. The name originates from the Czech, and originally Old Slavonic word kolo meaning "circle", "wheel".
Combine the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and 1⁄4 cup water in a 2-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat.
Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 8–10 minutes. Remove pan from heat and mash the blueberries with a wooden spoon until chunky; let cool.
Spoon about 1 tbsp. filling into each kolache before baking.