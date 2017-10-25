  1. Home
Blueberry Kolache
We love kolaches as much for their soft pastry as for the variety of sweet fillings.
Oct 25, 2017 | 12:13 pm
By
Editor
Originating as a semisweet wedding dessert from Central Europe, they have become popular in parts of the United States. The name originates from the Czech, and originally Old Slavonic word kolo meaning "circle", "wheel". 

8
Servings
46
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 oz. fresh or frozen blueberries
  • 3⁄4 cup sugar
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions

Combine the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and 1⁄4 cup water in a 2-qt. saucepan over medium-high heat.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 8–10 minutes. Remove pan from heat and mash the blueberries with a wooden spoon until chunky; let cool.

Spoon about 1 tbsp. filling into each kolache before baking.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
25mg
8%
Protein
4g
9%
Calcium, Ca
5mg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
2mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
7mg
1%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
47mg
3%
Water
20g
1%
