Sorghum Pecan Pie
It's time to get a little adventurous with your desserts!
Oct 13, 2017 | 3:04 am
By
Editor
iStock

​Pecan pie is a classic dessert, especially for fall and winter get togethers. Sorghum lends its mild-sweet flavor to this southern variation.

This recipe is courtesy of the wonderful Loveless Café, although this particular pie is not sold in their café.

8
Servings
634
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the crust:

  • 1 1/4 cups all purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter (cold)
  • 4 tablespoons ice water

For the filling:

  • 3/4 cup old-fashioned sorghum
  • 3/4 cup dark Karo syrup
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups pecan halves
  • 1 cup shopped pecans
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

For the crust:

In a medium bowl, combine flour and salt.

​Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Sprinkle water over mixture and stir with a fork until dough comes together.

Press into a 1/2 inch-thick disk; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry into a 12-inch round, 1/8 inch thick circle.

Fold dough in half and fit into a 9-inch pie plate; press dough against bottom and sides of dish.

Fold edge under and flute or crimp decoratively.

Refrigerate pie shell until ready to use.

For the filling:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Combine sorghum, brown sugar, syrup, and butter in a medium sauce pan over medium heat; cook until the butter is melted and the sugar is dissolved, about 4 minutes.

Raise the heat to high and boil 1 minute.

Remove from heat an cool mixture to room temperature​.

Stir in eggs until blended, then stir in vanilla, salt and pecans.

Pour filling into prepared pie shell.

Bake for 45 min - 1 hour, or until filling is set.

Cool completely on a wire rack.

Serve with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
35g
50%
Sugar
26g
29%
Saturated Fat
12g
50%
Cholesterol
10mg
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
75g
58%
Protein
10g
22%
Vitamin A, RAE
3µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
162mg
16%
Choline, total
16mg
4%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Folate, total
42µg
11%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
51mg
16%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
149mg
21%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
328mg
22%
Water
30g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
