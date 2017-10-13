Sorghum Pecan Pie

Pecan pie is a classic dessert, especially for fall and winter get togethers. Sorghum lends its mild-sweet flavor to this southern variation.
This recipe is courtesy of the wonderful Loveless Café, although this particular pie is not sold in their café.
In a medium bowl, combine flour and salt.
Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Sprinkle water over mixture and stir with a fork until dough comes together.
Press into a 1/2 inch-thick disk; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry into a 12-inch round, 1/8 inch thick circle.
Fold dough in half and fit into a 9-inch pie plate; press dough against bottom and sides of dish.
Fold edge under and flute or crimp decoratively.
Refrigerate pie shell until ready to use.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Combine sorghum, brown sugar, syrup, and butter in a medium sauce pan over medium heat; cook until the butter is melted and the sugar is dissolved, about 4 minutes.
Raise the heat to high and boil 1 minute.
Remove from heat an cool mixture to room temperature.
Stir in eggs until blended, then stir in vanilla, salt and pecans.
Pour filling into prepared pie shell.
Bake for 45 min - 1 hour, or until filling is set.
Cool completely on a wire rack.
Serve with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.