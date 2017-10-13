Sorghum Pecan Pie

In a medium bowl, combine flour and salt.

​Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Sprinkle water over mixture and stir with a fork until dough comes together.

Press into a 1/2 inch-thick disk; wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry into a 12-inch round, 1/8 inch thick circle.

Fold dough in half and fit into a 9-inch pie plate; press dough against bottom and sides of dish.

Fold edge under and flute or crimp decoratively.

Refrigerate pie shell until ready to use.