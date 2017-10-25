  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Baking 101

Kuchen Recipe
This special treat is kuchen, pronounced “ku-gen”, which is the German word for cake
Oct 25, 2017 | 12:52 pm
By
Editor
kuchen

If you think back to when you used to visit grandma’s house as a child, I am sure grandma always had some special kind of dessert for you. Whether it be some sort of cookie, brownie, or cake. For children who grew up in Germans from Russia households, that special treat is kuchen, pronounced “ku-gen”, which is the German word for cake. Kuchen is a rich custard dessert with fruit poured into a sweet dough for the crust.

8
Servings
740
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the dough:

  • 2 cups warm milk
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 (1/4 oz.) package yeast
  • 6 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs

For the filling:

  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • 6 eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • dash salt
  • fruit or topping of choice
  • cinnamon & Sugar mixture

Directions

For the dough:

Mix all dough ingredients together well. Form dough into one large ball and place in well oiled bowl. Cover and set in a warm place to rise until doubled.

For the filling:

While the dough is rising, combine all filling ingredients (except fruit, cinnamon, and sugar) in a small saucepan over the stove. Cook on medium heat, stirring until thick. Set aside and let cool.

Prepare your fruit of choice. Divide dough into balls and roll to fit into pie pans.

Lay fruit on top of dough and add filling (about 1/2 cup each kuchen). Sprinkle with equal parts sugar and cinnamon.

Bake at 350ºF for about 20 minutes. Custard filling will set as kuchen cools. Store in refrigerator or freeze once cool.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
37g
53%
Sugar
10g
11%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
5mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
91g
70%
Protein
11g
24%
Vitamin A, RAE
22µg
3%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
10µg
11%
Calcium, Ca
133mg
13%
Choline, total
7mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
10g
40%
Folate, total
65µg
16%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
73mg
23%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
249mg
36%
Selenium, Se
18µg
33%
Sodium, Na
869mg
58%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
108g
4%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.