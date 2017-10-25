Kuchen Recipe

While the dough is rising, combine all filling ingredients (except fruit, cinnamon, and sugar) in a small saucepan over the stove. Cook on medium heat, stirring until thick. Set aside and let cool.

Prepare your fruit of choice. Divide dough into balls and roll to fit into pie pans.

Lay fruit on top of dough and add filling (about 1/2 cup each kuchen). Sprinkle with equal parts sugar and cinnamon.

Bake at 350ºF for about 20 minutes. Custard filling will set as kuchen cools. Store in refrigerator or freeze once cool.