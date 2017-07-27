  1. Home
Mocha Java Granola

By
From www.foodfanatic.com, by Megan Myers
Mocha Java Granola

Ingredients

  • 4 cups Rolled Oats
  • 1/2 cup Chopped Walnuts
  • 1/2 cup Slivered Almonds
  • 2 tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 cup Coconut Oil
  • 4 tablespoons Honey
  • 1 tablespoon Instant Espresso Powder
  • 3/4 cup Mini Semisweet Chocolate Chips

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300°F and line a baking sheet with a Silpat or parchment paper.
  2. In a large bowl, combine oats, walnuts, almonds, cocoa powder, and salt.
  3. In a small saucepan, heat coconut oil and honey until just melted. Whisk to combine, remove from heat, and whisk in espresso powder.
  4. Pour mixture over the oats and stir to mix well, leaving no dry bits.
  5. Spread the oats onto the baking sheet, covering the entire sheet. Bake for 25-30 minutes.
  6. Press down gently on granola with spatula to encourage sticking as it cools. Sprinkle on half of the chocolate chips.
  7. Once completely cooled, add the remaining chocolate chips, and scoop into glass jars for storage.

     

