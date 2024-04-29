Is Costco Open On Memorial Day 2024?
Are you planning some last-minute shopping at Costco on Memorial Day? If so, you might want to plan to go somewhere else or adjust your shopping schedule. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered chain is closed on major holidays like Memorial Day, Easter Sunday, and the first day of the year. This year, Memorial Day will fall on May 27, so if you're craving Costco's food court pizza or other specialties, head to the store the day before or the day after.
Costco's opening hours may vary by location. If you're planning to visit the store before or after Memorial Day, it's advisable to search for a nearby warehouse and check its schedule. However, if you find yourself needing to pick up last-minute items on Memorial Day, consider visiting The Fresh Market, Whole Foods, or H-E-B. Just keep in mind that some stores may have shorter opening hours than usual.
Costco stores are closed seven days throughout the year
Costco closes its stores yearly on Christmas, Thanksgiving, Labor Day, and four other holidays. For instance, none of its warehouses were open on Memorial Day in 2023 or the year before. The company likely made this decision to support employee well-being. So, if you need barbecue essentials, groceries, or camping gear, do your shopping ahead of time.
Generally, the best time to shop at Costco is between Tuesday and Thursday, when its stores are less crowded than usual. If you plan to go shopping on May 26 — which falls on the Saturday before Memorial Day — try to get there an hour or so before closing. It's not an ideal option, but at least you'll avoid the crowds. Write down what you need to make sure you don't forget anything.
While Memorial Day is an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, it's important to remember its true significance. It's a day to honor those who died for our freedom, not just about food or material things. So, while enjoying your time with loved ones, they won't mind if you show up without Costco's apple pie or other goodies.