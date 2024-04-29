Bake The Gooey Cookies Of Your Dreams With This Quick Tip

There are two types of people in this world — those who prefer their cookies solid and with a bit of crunch, and those who prefer biscuits that are soft and gooey in the center. If you fall into the latter category, there's a quick trick you can implement to get the perfect soft center, regardless of whether you're making a classic chocolate chip cookie or another style.

One easy trick to get extra gooey cookies is raising the oven temperature while lowering the time you leave your treats to bake. The hotter oven gives you that golden, crispy exterior and edges on your treats. However, since you're not baking the cookies as long, the centers don't thoroughly cook. When you bite into your cookie, it leaves you with a yummy, melty, gooey interior.

Of course, you don't want to overheat your oven, either. Even just adjusting the temperature by a few degrees and reducing the bake time by a couple of minutes can yield the soft results you're looking for without scorching your cookies or leaving them totally raw.