14 Ways To Use Your Mandoline That You've Probably Never Thought Of

How often do you use your mandoline? We'd wager it's probably not as often as you could. Mandolines are somewhat niche kitchen utensils, but they can be used for more than you think. When utilized correctly, these contraptions, which consist of a sharp blade mounted on a flat surface, can produce ultra-thin slices of everything from your favorite cheese to hard-boiled eggs. Mandolines can also be incorporated into recipes that you'd normally use a knife for; they're particularly handy when working with caramelized onions.

Mandolines also give your food uniformity, producing an equally sized slice every time. This gives your meals a pleasing aesthetic, and also ensures that everything cooks at the same pace. When used correctly, they can slice items far quicker than a simple knife can. The momentum that you gather when using a mandoline also helps process firmer items, like meats and cheeses, more cleanly. What's more, this is really just the beginning of a mandoline's usefulness. We're taking a look at all the ways you can use it that you've probably never thought of.