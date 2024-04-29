Stuffed Shells Are Your Secret For A Fun New Take On Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is a great party-food equalizer. Who doesn't love a fun pasta shape brightened up with crunchy fresh vegetables and a tangy vinaigrette? You can keep pasta salad vegetable-forward or add in a few cold cuts or cured meats and cheeses. Unfortunately, pasta salad can sometimes be one-note — a fallback side dish that's simple and not too exciting. But there's a different way to rework the traditional pasta salad and make it a more bite-friendly appetizer that's sure to please a crowd.

The key is to ditch the bowtie or penne pasta and opt for jumbo pasta shells instead. These shells won't be stuffed with cheese and baked in tomato sauce like a classic Italian-inspired stuffed shells recipe. Instead, they become the vessel for your pasta salad ingredients. This method offers a more intriguing presentation for your pasta salad, with the fresh veggies neatly tucked into each cooked pasta shell. Skip the boring bowl and instead delight your guests with this easy but impressive take on pasta salad.